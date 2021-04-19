Drive Poll – Sox, C’s or B’s, Who Do You Have The Most Faith In?

The Celtics have returned from the dead to win six-straight and eight-out-of-nine to improve their record to 31-26 and climb to 5th in the Eastern Conference.

The Boston Bruins, sparked in part by the stellar play of Jeremy Swayman, have won four-straight games and picked up points in eight of their last 10 games to find themselves firmly in the thick of the postseason race in the East Division.

And at the time of writing this, the Red Sox lead the White Sox 9-2 in the 4th inning of their Patriots' Day matinee and appear well on their way to their 11th win in 17 games to begin the 2021 season.

So, right now, which team do you have the most faith in to be something special the rest of the way?