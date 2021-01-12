Drive Poll – Two Poll Tuesday: Belichick and ‘Bama

The Patriot-Crimson Tide ties run deep thanks to the friendship of two of the greatest football minds of all-time in Bill Belichick and Nick Saban.

Saban's bunch just won their 6th National Title since 2009 last night, while Bill's crew is sitting on the couch watching NFL playoff football for the first time since 2008.

Could 'Bama's QB Mac Jones be the answer to New England's problems? Jones threw for 464yds/5td last night and finished the season with 4500yds/41td/4int. Most NFL mock drafts have Jones being taken in the neighborhood of where the Pats will make their first selection at 15th overall.

Do you want to see the Pats roll the dice on Jones?

While we're all hoping for the Patriots to make a splash, or splashes this off season, is drafting a QB in the middle of the first round a move you could actually see Bill Belichick executing?