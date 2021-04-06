Drive Poll – Two Poll Tuesday: Patriots QB Futures

The NFL Draft is three weeks from Thursday and despite the New England Patriots going all out in free agency, the most exciting part of the off-season may be still to come on Apr. 29.

No single person other than Bill Belichick can be certain what the Patriots will do in the first round three weeks from now, but we can dream up our best-case scenarios until the time comes.

For many Patriots fans, that involves moving up the board in the first round to select the QB of the future. Three QB's will fly off the board with the first three picks, likely leaving Justin Fields and Trey Lance as the two remaining beginning with the #4 pick, currently owned by the Atlanta Falcons.

With Atlanta reportedly open to moving that pick, should the Pats make a play? San Francisco set the premium for first round leaps when they traded the #12 pick, a 2021 3rd rounder, a '22 1st rounder and a '23 1st rounder to move up nine spots to #3 overall.

Is that too steep of a price for the Pats to pay for the #4 pick?

In your ideal scenario, who is under center to begin next season for the Patriots?