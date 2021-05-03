Drive Poll – Were Belichick’s Picks Of Your Liking?

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots made eight selections in the 2021 NFL Draft, with many experts giving their performance a favorable grade.

The Patriots' picks were as follows:

15th overall: QB, Mac Jones, Alabama; 38th overall: DT, Christian Barmore, Alabama; 96th overall: DE, Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma; 120th overall: RB, Rhamondre Stevenson, Oklahoma; 177th overall: LB, Cameron McGrone, Michigan; 188th overall: S, Joshuah Bledsoe, Missouri; 197th overall: OT, Williams Sherman, Colorado; 242nd overall: WR, Tre Nixon, Central Florida.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. gave the Pats a B for their efforts, while the Sporting News's Vinnie Iyer gave the team a B+. Chad Reuter of NFL.com and Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston both gave New England an A-, while Pro Football Focus scored the Pats as an A+.

It doesn't get much better than that, but how do you feel the Patriots did over the course of the three-day event?