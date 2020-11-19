Drive Poll – Were You Satisfied With The Celtics’ Draft?

If you were expecting to see fireworks and the follow through on all the many rumors around the Boston Celtics last night, you were left quite disappointed as the C's made all three first round selections (ultimately trading away the player picked at #30).

Danny Ainge woke up this morning to praise from those "in the know" within the NBA for his selections of Aaron Nesmith at #14 and Peyton Pritchard at #26. But were those picks enough to keep green teamers happy?