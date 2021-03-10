Drive Poll – What’s The Most Overrated Stat in Sports?

Wins and losses in baseball have lost quite a bit of their luster in the 21st century. Gone are the days of 300-win pitchers. We may never see one again with the way the game is played. Starting pitchers go five or six innings, then turn it over to their bullpen. If guys out of the 'pen do well, the starter gets a W despite only playing 56% of the game. Conversely, a dominant performance can be sullied by someone else's bad game, and 7 outstanding innings could turn into a no-decision.

There are many stats in the world of sports that don't paint the full picture of success. That's why we have sabermetrics and number-crunching accountants working in the front offices of organizations.

Which stat do you think is the most over-hyped?