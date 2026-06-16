2026 Ticket Awards – ’25-’26 Ticket TV Play of the Day2026 Ticket Awards – ’25-’26 Ticket TV Play of the DayMark PauletteMark PaulettePublished: June 16, 2026Mark PauletteShare on FacebookShare on TwitterIt's time to decide the best play that we witnessed during the 2025-26 high school sports season on Ticket TV!Voting remains open through Thursday, June 18 at 6 p.m. Categories: Articles, Boys Basketball, Girls Soccer, High School Baseball, High School Basketball, High School Football, High School Soccer, High School Sports, Local Sports, Maine Sports, Shows, The Drive, The Ticket Awards, Top Stories