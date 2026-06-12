We've moved into the spring season with Round Four of voting for the 2026 Ticket Awards. Voting for Round Four will remain open until Wednesday, June 17, at noon.

The 3rd annual Ticket Awards return to Hero's Sports Grill & Entertainment Center in downtown Bangor on Monday, June 22, and will be broadcast live on Ticket TV.

We'll still have one more round of voting to take place next week, which will include High School Baseball & Softball Teams of the Year, Coaches of the Year, and Ticket TV Plays of the Year. Voting for Round Five will take place next week from Monday (6/15) at noon to Thursday (6/18) at noon.