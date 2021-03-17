It's been over 24 hours since the New England Patriots have made a new signing. I realize we were spoiled during that hectic 24-hour span from Monday morning to Tuesday morning, but people in the know, like Jay Glazer and several Pats beat writers, maintain the team isn't done wheeling and dealing, So until then, I'll be sitting here constantly refreshing my phone every 5 minutes.

The team did re-sign center Ted Karras this morning, which likely signals the departure of David Andrews. Andrews decided last night that after not coming to terms with the Pats, he would field offers on the open market.

So, if the Patriots truly "aren't done," what's the next move you want to see Bill Belichick execute?