Drive Poll – Which Patriot Gets The Highest Grade For 2020?

2020 was a forgettable year for many reasons and unfortunately for fans of the New England Patriots', the region's team did little to distract from the crappy year that was.

The Pats wrapped the season yesterday with a 28-14 win over the lowly New York Jets and showed that maybe they did know how to throw the ball, even though it was 17 weeks too late.

The 7-9 season for the Pats was the first losing season since 2000, while the team also failed to make the postseason for the first time since 2008.

Now, it's time to handout grades for season. Will you be generous or will you judge the individuals based on the success, or lack thereof, of the team?