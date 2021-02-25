Drive Poll – Who Is To Blame For Celtics’ Struggles?

For seemingly the third-straight day, the Celtics have hit rock bottom. First, it was a blown 24-point lead at New Orleans on Sunday. Then, Luka Doncic sunk the C's with 0.1 seconds remaining Tuesday night in Dallas. Finally, a listless Celtics bunch were blown out of the building by Atlanta last night as the Hawks hit a franchise-record 23 3's.

In the last two weeks, the Celtics have had a season's worth of bad losses to teams under-.500. The following list, in chronological order, is the teams the C's have dropped games against, along with the opposition's record at the time of the game, during Boston's recent 4-9 slump.

Sacramento (9-11), Detroit (6-19), Washington (6-17), Atlanta (11-16), New Orleans (12-17), Dallas (14-15), Atlanta (13-18).

So who is to answer for the team's poor form? Vote in today's Drive Poll and let us know who you think is on the hook.