Drive Poll – Will Patriots Cover The Spread Tonight vs. Rams?

As of Thursday morning, William Hill Sports Book has the Patriots listed as 5-point underdogs for tonight's clash against the NFC West-leading L.A. Rams.

The Patriots, of course, are 6-6 on the season, but the team is also 6-6 against the spread. Only twice in 2020 have the Patriots been 5+ point underdogs for a contest, and they are 1-1 ATS in those games (Week 4: 26-10 loss @ KC as 11-point underdogs, Week 10: 23-17 win vs. Baltimore as 7-point underdogs).

History may be on the Pats side to cover tonight, as New England is 6-1 ATS in the last seven meetings with the Rams, while the Pats are 5-1 ATS in their last six Thursday Night contests. Though, the Rams boast an impressive 8-2 record ATS in their last 10 prime time games dating back to the start of last season.

