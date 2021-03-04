Duran Excitement Builds, Worry Mounts For Two Other Top-Prospects

Bill Koch of the Providence Journal joined The Drive on Thursday to help us check in on the Sox in Spring Training.

On a day that saw Jackie Bradley Jr. sign a 2-year, $24-million contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, his heir apparent in center field, Jarren Duran, smacked his second homer of the spring and continued to show he could be a factor in 2021.

The story wasn't as good for two of the Sox other top-prospects. Alex Cora announced that the organization's top-pitching prospect, Bryan Mata, needs an MRI on his sore pitching arm. Then, concerning news surfaced when Cora informed the media that Tristan Casas has left Big League camp and returned to Boston t undergo tests on a non-baseball related medical issue.

We covered it all with Bill, and you can catch the full conversation below -