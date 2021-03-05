Early Red Sox, and Midseason Celtics Discussion

Al Nahigian of Couch Guy Sports normally talks the Boston Red Sox, but since it is so early in spring training, we also brought up the Boston Celtics with him on The Morning Line.

It is very early on with the Red Sox, so it's hard to tell where they are going.

But with the NBA season at the halfway point, the Celtics patterns are easier to identify, and a direction they may head seems clear to Al Nahigian, find out what he thinks happens in the next three weeks.

