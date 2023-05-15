The Ellsworth Eagles visit the John Bapst Crusaders in varsity baseball on Monday, May 15, 2023.

The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. You may watch the game below.

Here's this week's Ticket TV Schedule:*

Monday, May 15, 4:30 p.m., Ellsworth at John Bapst baseball

Tuesday, May 16, 4:30 p.m., Old Town at Hermon softball

Wednesday, May 17, 7 p.m., Bangor at Hampden baseball

Thursday, May 18, 4:30 p.m., Orono at Old Town baseball

*Subject to change

To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.