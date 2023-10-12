TICKET TV: Ellsworth Eagles visit Brewer Witches in Boys&#8217; Varsity Soccer

TICKET TV: Ellsworth Eagles visit Brewer Witches in Boys’ Varsity Soccer

Ticket

The Ellsworth Eagles visit the Brewer Witches in boys' varsity soccer on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. You may watch the game below. After the live broadcast, a replay will be posted.

Get our free mobile app

Here's this week's Ticket TV Schedule:*
MON 10/9/2023 1:00PM SOCCER - B MDI @ HERMON
MON 10/9/2023 3:00PM SOCCER - G MDI @ HERMON
TUES 10/10/2023 6:00PM SOCCER - B CAMDEN HILLS @ HAMPDEN
WED 10/11/2023 3:30PM SOCCER - B BANGOR @ JOHN BAPST
WED 10/11/2023 5:30PM SOCCER - G BANGOR @ JOHN BAPST
THURS 10/12/2023 5:00P SOCCER - G ELLSWORTH @ BREWER
THURS 10/12/2023 7:00P SOCCER - B ELLSWORTH @ BREWER
THURS 10/12/2023 7:30P FOOTBALL MCI @ JOHN BAPST
FRI 10/13/2023 7:00PM FOOTBALL NOKOMIS @ BREWER
FRI 10/13/2023 7:00PM FOOTBALL HERMON @ HAMPDEN

*Subject to change

To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes

Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

Filed Under: Brewer Witches, Ellsworth Eagles
Categories: Articles, Boys Soccer, Exclusive Videos, High School Soccer, High School Sports, Ticket TV, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket