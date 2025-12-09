TICKET TV: Ellsworth Eagles Visit Brewer Witches in Girls’ Varsity Basketball
The Ellsworth Eagles visit the Brewer Witches in girls' varsity basketball on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025.
The game will begin below at 5 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
TUESDAY, 12/9/2025, 5:00PM, BBALL - G, ELLSWORTH AT BREWER
TUESDAY, 12/9/2025, 6:30PM, BBALL - B, ELLSWORTH AT BREWER
WEDNESDAY, 12/10/2025, 7:00PM, BBALL - G, ELLSWORTH AT OLD TOWN
SATURDAY, 12/13/2025, 3:00PM, BBALL - B, PRESQUE ISLE AT BREWER
SATURDAY, 12/13/2025, 4:30PM, BBALL - G, PRESQUE ISLE AT BREWER
*subject to change
