TICKET TV: Ellsworth Eagles Visit Brewer Witches in Girls’ Varsity Soccer
The Ellsworth Eagles visit the Brewer Witches in girls' varsity soccer on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.
The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. You may watch the game below. After the live broadcast, a replay will be posted.
Here's this week's Ticket TV Schedule:*
MON 10/9/2023 1:00PM SOCCER - B MDI @ HERMON
MON 10/9/2023 3:00PM SOCCER - G MDI @ HERMON
TUES 10/10/2023 6:00PM SOCCER - B CAMDEN HILLS @ HAMPDEN
WED 10/11/2023 3:30PM SOCCER - B BANGOR @ JOHN BAPST
WED 10/11/2023 5:30PM SOCCER - G BANGOR @ JOHN BAPST
THURS 10/12/2023 5:00P SOCCER - G ELLSWORTH @ BREWER
THURS 10/12/2023 7:00P SOCCER - B ELLSWORTH @ BREWER
THURS 10/12/2023 7:30P FOOTBALL MCI @ JOHN BAPST
FRI 10/13/2023 7:00PM FOOTBALL NOKOMIS @ BREWER
FRI 10/13/2023 7:00PM FOOTBALL HERMON @ HAMPDEN
*Subject to change
To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.
