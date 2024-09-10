TICKET TV: Ellsworth Eagles Visit Hermon Hawks in Boys’ Varsity Soccer

The Ellsworth Eagles visit the Hermon Hawks in boys' varsity soccer on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024.

The game will begin below at 6 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.

Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

Sept 10, 6 p.m. Boys' Soccer – Ellsworth at Hermon

Sept 11, 6 p.m. Girls' Soccer – Ellsworth at Hermon

Sept 12, 7 p.m. Football – Hampden at John Bapst

Sept 13, 7 p.m. Football – MDI at Orono

Sept 14, 1 p.m., Football –Salem, MA at Brewer

*subject to change