The Ellsworth Eagles visit the Old Town Coyotes in girls' varsity basketball on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.

The live Ticket TV broadcast will begin below at 4:30 PM from Mackenzie Gymnasium in Old Town. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed.

To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.

