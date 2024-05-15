The Messalonskee Eagles visit the Bangor Rams in varsity baseball on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.

To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

MON 7 PM 5/13/24 HERMON AT BREWER SOFTBALL

MON 7 PM 5/13/24 HERMON AT BREWER BASEBALL

TUE 4 PM 5/14/24 MDI AT OLD TOWN SOFTBALL

FRI 7 PM 5/17/24 BANGOR AT HAMPDEN SOFTBALL

FRI 7 PM 5/17/24 BANGOR AT HAMPDEN BASEBALL

*subject to change