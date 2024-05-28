TICKET TV: Orono Red Riots Visit Old Town Coyotes in Varsity Baseball
The Orono Red Riots visit the Old Town Coyotes in varsity baseball on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
The game will begin below at 4:30 p.m. live from Mahaney Diamond at the University of Maine. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
TUE 4:30 PM 05/28/24 BASEBALL ORONO AT OLD TOWN
*subject to change
