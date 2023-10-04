TICKET TV: Ellsworth Eagles Visit Old Town Coyotes in Girls’ Varsity Soccer
The Ellsworth Eagles visit the Old Town Coyotes in girls' varsity soccer on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.
The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. You may watch the game below. After the live broadcast, a replay will be posted.
Get our free mobile app
Here's this week's Ticket TV Schedule:*
Tuesday, Oct. 3, 6 p.m., Brewer at Hampden girls soccer
Wednesday, Oct. 4, 6 p.m., Ellsworth at Old Town girls soccer
Thursday, Oct. 5, 6 p.m., MDI at Old Town boys soccer
Friday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m., Old Town at Hermon football
*Subject to change
To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.
30 famous people you might not know were college athletes
Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli