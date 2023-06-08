TICKET TV: Ellsworth Eagles Visit Old Town Coyotes in Varsity Softball
The Ellsworth Eagles visit the Old Town Coyotes in varsity softball on Thursday, June 8, 2023.
The first pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. You may watch the game below.
Get our free mobile app
Here's this week's Ticket TV Schedule:*
Tuesday, June 6, 4:30 pm, Mt. View at Orono baseball (Mahaney Diamond)
Wednesday, June 7, 2:30 pm, MDI at Old Town baseball (Mahaney Diamond)
Wednesday, June 7, 7 pm, Edward Little at Brewer baseball (Mahaney Diamond)
Thursday, June 8, 2 pm, Ellsworth at Old Town softball (University of Maine)
Friday, June 9, Semifinal TBD
Saturday, June 10, Semifinal TBD
*Subject to change
To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.
LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born
Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.