Fantasy Football Report After Week 11 Of The NFL Season

Kevin Payne of Rotowire joins The Morning Line every Tuesday to discuss waiver wire options for fantasy teams, and we cover other NFL topics too.

This week a lot of the talk was about, as it is every where in the world of Fantasy Football and the NFL, New Orleans Saints Quarterback and Tight End Taysom Hill.

Getty Images

Once we broke that down, Kevin provided some names you can use to fill the gap of having to remove Hill from your tight end position and move him to the quarterback slot.

He also has some names to consider in the backfield for you if you need running back help.

He also has some suggestions for any knockout, survivor, eliminator style NFL pools you may be in.

Listen back to it all here.