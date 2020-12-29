Fantasy Football Report After Week 16 In The NFL

For the most part the Fantasy Football season is over with championship games in leagues being played in week 16.

But that doesn't mean you stop paying attention to the fantasy game.

Kevin Payne of Rotowire joins The Morning Line for his weekly appearance and he gave tips for what to watch for during week 17, in to the playoffs, the draft and the offseason.

And he also suggested getting involved in a playoff fantasy league too.

We also recapped the Monday Night Football game because we know how big a fan Kevin is of the Buffalo Bills, and we gave him the opportunity to shine the spotlight on his favorite team.

Listen to it all again here

