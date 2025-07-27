Alex Bregman hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fifth inning and the Boston Red Sox hung on to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 Sunday for a series win.

Rookie Roman Anthony added an RBI triple for the Red Sox, who captured their first series since the All-Star break. Boston had a 10-game winning streak entering the break.

Boston closer Aroldis Chapman walked off the mound with an apparent injury in the eighth inning. In to face the top of the Dodgers' order, his velocity was noticeably down to the mid-90 mph on his fastball instead of the high 90s to low 100s.

Michael Conforto hit a solo homer and had two doubles for the Dodgers.

Jordan Hicks entered and got out of a two-on, one-out mess when Teoscar Hernández lined to second and Ceddanne Rafaela dove to the bag, beating Hyeseong Kim for double play. Hicks pitched the ninth for his second save.

Brennan Bernardino (4-2) got an out in relief for the victory.

Facing his former team for the first time since getting the final out of the World Series for them last fall, Boston right-hander Walker Buehler gave up three runs in 4 2/3 innings.

The Dodgers had opened a 3-1 lead in the fourth against Buehler when Conforto homered and Mookie Betts added an RBI single.

Dodgers starter Dustin May (6-7) allowed four runs in five innings.

Key moment

Bregman hit a first-pitch sweeper from May over the Green Monster that caromed off a billboard onto the field. May dropped his head back in disbelief after the ball left Bregman’s bat.

Key stat

Boston improved to 11-2 in its past 13 games at Fenway Park.

Up next

Dodgers: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-7, 2.55 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday in Cincinnati.

Red Sox: RHP Richard Fitts (1-4, 4.86) is set to start Monday at Minnesota.

