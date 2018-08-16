Fightin’ Phils Beat The Sox [VIDEO]

The Red Sox win streak came to an end last night when the Fightin' Phils beat them 7-4 but no change in the standings because the Yankees lost too.

Too much Wilson Ramos for the Sox. The new Phils catcher playing in his first game since being traded from Tampa Bay had three hits and three RBI.

Let's face it, Philly manager Gabe Kapler played this game like it was a world series game. He used all of his bench players in pinch-hitting roles. He used eight pitchers. He needed a win much more than the Sox did.

And yet, the Sox still had plenty of chances to get the win.

But Joe Kelly and Drew Pomeranz out of the bullpen could not hold down the fort. They gave up the last four runs.

The Sox drop to 86-36, 10 games ahead of the Yankees