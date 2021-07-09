Final Weekend Before All-Star Break For Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox open up a 3 game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park this weekend.

To get a preview of the series and find out more about the Phillies we talked with Gabrielle Starr who covers Philly for Fansided's That Ball's Outta Here site, and she used to host the Locked On Red Sox Podcast, so she has knowledge of both teams.

Listen to our conversation again here.

She points out Bryce Harper hits a particular type of home run, and we find out more about Friday starter Vince Velasquez and learn what the Phils fans are looking forward to the most in this series.

The Morning Line Podcast

Philadelphia Phillies (42-43, second in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (54-34, first in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (3-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Red Sox: Garrett Richards (4-5, 4.88 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -132, Phillies +114; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Philadelphia will play on Friday.

The Red Sox are 27-17 on their home turf. Boston is slugging .438 as a unit. Rafael Devers leads the club with a .575 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Phillies are 18-27 in road games. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .311, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .373.

The Phillies won the last meeting 6-2. Zack Wheeler secured his fourth victory and Brad Miller went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Philadelphia. Eduardo Rodriguez registered his third loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 21 home runs and has 73 RBIs.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 20 home runs and is batting .233.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .260 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .242 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Marwin Gonzalez: (hamstring), Kevin Plawecki: (hamstring).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.