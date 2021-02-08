Finding New Sports Arguments After Brady Wins #7

Nick Quaglia of CLNS Media and Couch Guy Sports loves new sports arguments and try to find a new one after Tom Brady wins his 7th Super Bowl and 5th Super Bowl MVP.

We look at some of the "what abouts", the "yeah buts", and the comparison of 0 losses in championship games, but it all comes down to the fact Tom Brady has more Super Bowl titles than any other franchise in the NFL.

And is it okay to cheer for Brady after leaving New England and still remaining a Patriots fan?

We also touched a little bit on the Red Sox off season moves.