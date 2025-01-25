TICKET TV: Foxcroft Academy Ponies Visit Hermon Hawks in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Foxcroft Academy Ponies visit the Hermon Hawks in boys' varsity basketball on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.
The game will begin below at 4:30 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
MONDAY 01/20/25 3:30PM BBALL – G JOHN BAPST AT OLD TOWN
TUESDAY 01/21/25 7:00PM BBALL – B JOHN BAPST AT OLD TOWN
WEDNESDAY 01/22/25 7:00PM BBALL – G FOXCROFT AT OLD TOWN
THURSDAY 01/23/25 7:00PM BBALL – B HERMON AT OLD TOWN
FRIDAY 01/24/25 6:30PM BBALL – B SKOWHEGAN AT BREWER
SATURDAY 01/25/25 3:00PM BBALL – G FOXCROFT AT HERMON
SATURDAY 01/25/25 4:30PM BBALL - B FOXCROFT AT HERMON
*subject to changes
