Friday Morning Headlines & Highlights 11-20-20

Gordon Hayward’s contract decision deadline was 3pm yesterday, and he opted out of his contract with the Boston Celtics, leaving a guaranteed 34.2 million dollars on the table to become a free agent.

Two other Celtics made contract decisions yesterday prior to their deadline. Without Gordon Hayward on the payroll, Boston has 13 players signed for next season, and they are below the luxury tax threshold number (that includes their first round draft picks Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard).

There is a “Presumptive Positive” case of CV19 within the Albany men’s basketball program, and the Great Danes have cancelled their season opening game because of it, and will not take part in the Tip-Off tournament in “Bubbleville” at Mohegan Sun in December either.

The Seattle Seahawks didn’t turn the ball over, and Russell Wilson threw a pair of touchdown passes as Seattle snapped their 2 game losing streak, and improved to 5-0 at home by beating Arizona 28-21 last night.

The MLS Playoffs begin tonight for the New England Revolution. The Revs host the Montreal Impact at Gillette Stadium at 6:30pm.

The matchup for UFC 257 – January 23rd on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi is set after Connor McGregor signed the agreement to fight Dustin Poirier in the main event. Fight will be at 155 pounds.

