Friday Night’s Red Sox-Rays Game Postponed Until Monday June 5

Friday night's Boston Red Sox-Tampa Bay Rays' game was rained out and postponed until Monday, June 5th.

Monday was originally an off-day for both teams. The game will be played at 4:05 p.m. The pregame will start at 3:05 p.m.

Earlier Friday, the Boston Red Sox placed pitcher Chris Sale on the 15-Day Injured List and reinstated Corey Kluber to the active roster from the Paternity List.

Boston and Tampa Bay will play a scheduled doubleheader on Saturday, June 3rd. Pregames are are 12:10 p.m. and 5:10 p.m. with the 1st pitches at 1:10 p.m. and 6:10 p.m.

