Gearing Up For Patriots Week 2 at Seattle

Doug Moore joined The Morning Line to go over the Patriots week 1 win, and prep for week 2 against the Seahawks.

We recapped week one and how the preseason expectations, or lack thereof, ended up being addressed with the opening win against Miami, Moore said "Considering the circumstances with a new quarterback for the first time in twenty years, all things worked out pretty well".

We talked about the play of Cam Newton and we also discussed the play off the defense, fans expected there to be some questions surrounding the Pats Linebackers, but Moore said the strength of the defense for New England is the secondary and while Miami didn't really test them, the secondary showed their strength with three interceptions, but he does expect a little more of a strenuous test this week at Seattle.

We did discuss our question of the day which is about the durability of Cam Newton being able to hold up with double digit rushing attempts through the season.

And we did find out Doug's expectations for the game against Seattle and what the Patriots need to do in order to get another win and start the season of 2-and-0.

