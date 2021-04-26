Gearing Up For The Patriots Draft Plans For Thursday

Is it a quarterback like Justin Fields, Mac Jones, Trey Lance in the first round, or does a quarterback come on day two or day three for New England? Could it be Kyle Trask, Sam Ehlinger, Kellen Mond? But is it set in stone the Patriots are looking to replace Jarrett Stidham?

What about other issues along the New England roster what should the Pats address with their picks?

Will there be a trade? Will it be an offensive player or defensive player taken first? The Voice of The Patriots John Rooke gives us a little insight in to what to expect.

And will it be upsetting to Patriots fans if there isn't a big splashy move by the team to get one of the top quarterbacks in the draft.

John also has done a little research or those first round signal callers and "can't miss" isn't a label that should be used on QB's taken in the first round.

Listen to it all again here.