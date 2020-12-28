Getting Ready For Monday Night Football

The New England Patriots play the Buffalo Bills in the Monday Night football game for Week 16.

The pregame show starts at 5:30 here on 92.9 The Ticket, and the kickoff is scheduled for 8:15pm

We previewed the game with Ryan Spagnoli of Pats Pulpit at SB Nation.

The last time the New England Patriots missed the Playoffs was 2008 and in that season the Pats beat Buffalo 13-0 in week 17 of the season to improve to 9-7, but they played in the 1pm game and had to wait and see if Miami lost or tied the New York Jets or Baltimore lost or tied Jacksonville. Both the Dolphins and Ravens won, which then eliminated the Patriots, stopping their streak of 5 straight seasons of making the NFL Playoffs.

The previous time the Patriots missed the NFL playoffs was 2002, and New England still had a chance to win the division or earn a wildcard spot in the 16th week of the season but they lost to the New York Jets 30-17. In week 17 New England still had a shot if they beat Miami (which they did 27-24 in overtime), but they needed Green Bay to beat the Jets which would have given New England the division title on a tiebreaker, but the Jets rolled to the 42-17 win to win the division and eliminate the Patriots from the playoffs.

So this is the first time this century where New England doesn't have any playoff positioning to play for in a game.

We talked about that, the Patriots quarterback situation for this year and next year with Spagnoli who is an avowed Jarrett Stidham fan, and we talked about the wide outs, specifically N'Keal Harry and his production so far with the Patriots.

