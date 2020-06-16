Getting You Caught Up With Our Headlines & Highlights

It's a wide ranging check on the world of sports with The Morning Line, Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff run down what's happening so you are in the know.

ESPN aired their "Return To Sports" special last night and a number of the professional commissioners updated where their respective sports are in terms of returning.

We have that update and details about how the NFL Commissioner supports an idea and is encouraging it to teams.

We also find out about what the NFL is discussing in terms of COVID-19 tests and some players already coming up with positive results.

Despite a lot of positive cases, one league is going forward with their planned start date, we have that information and details about what may end up being the locations for the NHL restart.

And the WNBA has figured out a way to start their season and pay their players the full salary while playing less games.

Don't worry we also update the CPBL and KBO as we go along.

It's Headlines and Highlights on The Morning Line for Tuesday June 16th, 2020.