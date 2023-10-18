Girls and Boys Soccer Scores – Tuesday October 17
Here are the Maine High School Girls and Boys Soccer Scores for the final day of the regular season for games played and reported on Tuesday, October 17th.
Girls Scores
- Bangor 6 Brewer 0
- Bucksport 7 Dexter 1
- Camden Hills 4 Messalonskee 0
- Dirigo 6 Lisbon 3
- Edward Little 3 Lewiston 0
- Ellsworth 5 MDI 0
- GSA 8 Narraguagus 0
- Gorham 2 Marshwood 0
- Greely 8 Wells 0
- Hampden Academy 2 Mt. Blue 1
- Lake Region 1 Traip Academy 0
- Lincoln Academy 4 Morse 1
- Medomak Valley 2 Erskine Academy 1
- Mt. Ararat 4 Brunswick 3
- Nokomis 3 Cony 1
- North Yarmouth Academy 2 Waynflete 1
- Oceanside 2 Gardiner 1
- Penquis 2 Greenville 0
- Pine Tree Academy 2 Vinalhaven 1
- Piscataquis 3 Schenck 1
- Rangely Lakes 3 Valley 0
- South Portland 4 Kennebunk 2
- Thornton Academy 4 Deering 0
- Waterville 2 Belfast 0
- Winslow 4 Lawrence 0
- Woodland 4 Calais 0
- Yarmouth 2 Cape Elizabeth 0
- York 2 Gray-New Gloucester 0
- East Grand - Lee Academy
- Fryeburg Academy - Poland
Boys Scores
- Bangor Christian 7 Piscataquis 4
- Biddeford 3 Thornton Academy 2
- Brewer 4 Bangor 3
- Bucksport 2 GSA 1
- Camden Hills 8 Messalonskee 0
- Deering 4 Cheverus 2
- Edward Little 5 Lewiston 3
- Falmouth 3 Sanford 0
- Fryeburg Academy 6 Poland 1
- Gorham 4 Scarborough 1
- Greely 9 Wells 1
- Jonesport-Beals 4 Machias 0
- Medomak Valley 5 Erskine Academy 0
- Mount Ararat 3 Brunswick 1
- Mount Blue 6 Hampden Academy 0
- Mount View 1 MCI 0
- Morse 1 Lincoln Academy 1
- Noble 2 Massabesic 1
- Nokomis 9 Cony 1
- Oceanside 2 Gardiner 2
- Orono 5 Central 2
- Pine Tree Academy 8 Vinalhaven 0
- Portland 2 Marshwood 0
- Presque Isle 3 Fort Kent 1
- Skowhegan 4 Oxford Hills 1
- Temple Academy 2 Chop Point 1
- Traip Academy 1 Lake Region 0
- Washington Academy 7 Sumner 2
- Waterville 5 Belfast 3
- Waynflete 1 North Yarmouth Academy 0
- Westbrook 3 South Portland 1
- Winslow 11 Lawrence 0
- York 3 Gray-New Gloucester 1
- Schenck - Shead
- Rangeley Lakes - Valley
- Spruce Mountain - Dirigo
- Penquis Valley - Penobscot Valley
