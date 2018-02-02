Greg Monroe To Sign With Celtics

Center Greg Monroe and the Boston Celtics have agreed to a one-year $5 million contract, according to league sources.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the agreement Friday.

Monroe and the Phoenix Suns this week agreed to a contract buyout, making him an unrestricted free agent once he clears waivers Saturday.

He averaged 11 points and eight rebounds in 23 minutes a game with the Suns this season.

The 27-year-old Monroe chose Boston over the the New Orleans Pelicans, despite the Celtics not guaranteeing him a specific amount of playing time, sources told Wojnarowski.

He likely would have had the opportunity to earn a starting role in New Orleans due to DeMarcus Cousins' season-ending Achilles injury. The team was also considered a logical choice for Monroe because he is originally from New Orleans.

Monroe is more likely to play deep into the playoffs with the Celtics, the team sitting in first place in the Eastern Conference. The team was also able to offer him more money due to the $8.4 million Disabled Player Exception that was awarded to the Celtics following Gordon Hayward's season-ending injury on opening night.

The 6-11 Monroe joins a cast of bigs in Boston that includes Al Horford, Aron Baynes and Daniel Theis.