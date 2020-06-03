Headlines and Highlights for June 3rd, 2020

The Morning Line keeps you up to date on all the sports happenings around the globe, check in with Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff to be in the know.

Our topics for this Wednesday included notes from the NBA including the death of a Hall of Famer and what the league's Board of Governors may be voting on tomorrow, and Zion Williamson ended up getting blocked in court, we explain that.

Getty Images

Also we let you know what the NFL is doing to start the preseason and how it will be structured.

Getty Images

One NCAA football team is back on campus and now two players and an employee are quarantined because of a positive COVID-19 test, and one college football player took part in a protest, and now has tested positive for COVID-19 as well, and speaking of positive tests, a game in Japan was canceled because of two players identified as having COVID-19.

Getty Images

And of course we had to update the KBO and the CPBL.