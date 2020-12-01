Headlines and Highlights from 12-1

Wayne is live from his basement for the next 14 days, Jeff and the crew is holding down the studio, but we will still make this as normal as possinle, that starting with your headlines and highlights

The New England Patriots placed Julian Edelman on the COVID list

Getty Images

The Ravens and Steelers game that was supposed to be Thanksgiving then got moved to today will now be played tomorrow afternoon at 3:40pm on NBC... That will moved Thursdays game between the Cowboys and Ravens will be played Tuesday at 8pm on FOX

Getty Images

And Monday Night Football saw Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf have big games

Getty Images

Those stories and more on todays Headlines and Highlights