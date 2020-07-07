Headlines & Highlights For July 7th, 2020

Start your day the right way with a look at what is going on around the world of sports on The Morning Line with Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff.

Our trip around all you need to know about sports for this Tuesday begins with the new Major League Baseball season and who the Red Sox will play and where.

A couple of former members of the Boston Red Sox, a player and a front office executive were in the headlines as well, we have the reasons why.

The NBA released their list of 29 phrases players can put on their jerseys, Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics was hoping for some other ones.

The Basketball Tournament and the MLS Is Back Tournament both lost teams from their events because of COVID-19.

The Patriots new kicker made good on his promise and removed a controversial tattoo.

Patrick Mahomes has a new contract, you might have heard about it, it's a lot of money.

The NHL is ready to send their restart plans to a vote, we have the information and what the next steps look like, and there are details about some positive tests in the league too.

And remember the Federal Government PPP loans? There is a list of applicants it has a lot of ties to sports, we run through some of the links.

And of course Jeff Hoak is manning the update desk with the latest baseball scores from Asia this morning.