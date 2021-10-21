The fall sports season is back in 2021, and we here at 92.9 The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, are excited to support high school student-athletes all around eastern Maine. We'd like to recognize the following student-athletes for outstanding performances in the past week.

Below are this week's nominees (in alphabetical order by last name) You may vote below until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24. The poll results will be available after the voting has ended.

If you'd like to nominate a Maine high school student-athlete, please do so here.

You may watch many of these athletes compete on Ticket TV, which plans to broadcast 30 high school games this season.

Rhiannon Bousquet, Old Town High School

Bousquet scored the first hat trick of her high school career recently, leading the Coyotes to a 4-1 victory over PI.

Sydney Gallop, Hermon High School

After setting a school scoring record last week with her 107th goal, Gallop added another in a win over John Bapst.

Megan Randall, Bangor High School

Randall, a senior, finished first among girls a the KVAC Championship at Cony on Saturday with a time of 20:18.4.

Cabryn Streams, Bangor High School

Streams, a senior, scored four touchdowns in a 49-19 win over Lewiston at Cameron Stadium. Streams rushed 16 times for 110 yards and had five receptions for 75 yards.

Emily Treat, Hermon High School

Treat, a senior, had three goals in a win over John Bapst.

Sam York, MDI High School

York, a junior, finished 1st among boys at the PVC Championships with a time of 16:22.19.

