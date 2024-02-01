TICKET TV: Orono Red Riots Visit Hermon Hawks in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Orono Red Riots visit the Hermon Hawks in boys' varsity basketball on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.
The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed.
To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Here's this week's Ticket TV schedule (subject to change.)
Tue., Jan. 30, 6:30 p.m., Skowhegan at Brewer girls
Tue., Jan. 30, 7:00 p.m., Cony at Hampden boys
Thu., Feb. 1, 6:30 p.m., Gardiner at Brewer girls
Thu., Feb. 1, 7:00 p.m., Orono at Hermon boys
Sat., Feb. 3, 2:00 p.m., Nokomis at Brewer girls
Sat., Feb. 3, 2:00 p.m., Camden Hills at Hampden boys
