The fall sports season is back in 2021, and we here at 92.9 The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, are excited to support high school student-athletes all around eastern Maine. We'd like to recognize the following student-athletes for outstanding performances in the past week.

Below are this week's nominees (in alphabetical order by last name) You may vote below until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 The poll results will be available after the voting has ended.

Chelsey Cote, Old Town Coyotes

Cote, a senior held her team to victory against cross-town rivals with a 5-1 win against the previously undefeated Orono Riots. Only letting one goal past and with 10+ saves, Cote helped push her team to 3-2 in their season.

Sydney Gallop, Hermon Hawks

Gallop had an outstanding two days on the soccer pitch. She scored 5 goals and 2 assists in a win against Caribou. Gallop followed that up with a hat trick in a 5-1 victory over Ellsworth.

Hollis Grindal, Ellsworth Eagles

Grindal had a Hat trick in Ellsworth's 6-0 win on Wednesday, September 22 over GSA in Junor varsity soccer. He then scored both of Ellsworth's goals in their 2-0 win over Presque Isle on Friday, September 24.

Olivia Harmon, Ellsworth Eagles

Harmon, the only sophomore on varsity volleyball, commanded the offense with 22 assists, the most in a single game by any player in the last five years. She finished with a stat line of 7 aces, 22 assists, 4 digs, and 1 kill in a 3-1 victory over Nokomis.

Alvin Robshaw, Penquis Valley Pirates

The senior had 4 goals and 1 assist in a 6-4 win over Central on Tuesday in varsity soccer. Robshaw had 4 goals in a 4-1 win at PCHS on Thursday. He had 3 goals in a 4-1 homecoming win over Schenck on Saturday. What a homecoming performance!

