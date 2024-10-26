High School Football Scores – Friday October 25

Here are the Friday night Football Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, October 25th.

Bangor 35 Edward Little 0

Bonny Eagle 21 Noble 14

Cony 47 Mt. Blue 21

Dexter 28 Bucksport 24

Dirigo 50 Mattanawcook Academy 13

Exeter (NH) 35 Portland 25

Falmouth 31 Messalonskee 14

Freeport 28 Poland 6

Fryeburg Academy 48 Gorham 6

Gardiner 20 Oceanside 8

Gray-New Gloucester 38 Traip 0

Greely 44 Morse 14

Hermon 39 Skowhegan 6

Kennebunk 56 Biddeford 20

Lawrence 39 Hampden Academy 35

Leavitt 34 York 0

Lewiston 51 Brunswick 0

MCI 28 Mountain Valley 8

Massabesic 42 Marshwood 27

Medomak Valley 58 Belfast 6

Mount Ararat 50 Yarmouth 12

Nokomis 22 Brewer 6

Oak Hill 2 Lisbon 0 (forfeit)

Orono 42 Lake Region 20

South Portland 39 Scarborough 20

Spruce Mountain 44 Sacopee Valley 12

Wells 30 Winthrop 13

Westbrook 33 Cape Elizabeth 18

Windham 17 Oxford Hills 14

Winslow 34 Old Town 6

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 8 for the week October 21st- October 26th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 27th, with voting taking place October 28th-31st with the winner of Week 8 being announced on November 1st.

