High School Football Scores – Friday October 25
Here are the Friday night Football Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, October 25th.
- Bangor 35 Edward Little 0
- Bonny Eagle 21 Noble 14
- Cony 47 Mt. Blue 21
- Dexter 28 Bucksport 24
- Dirigo 50 Mattanawcook Academy 13
- Exeter (NH) 35 Portland 25
- Falmouth 31 Messalonskee 14
- Freeport 28 Poland 6
- Fryeburg Academy 48 Gorham 6
- Gardiner 20 Oceanside 8
- Gray-New Gloucester 38 Traip 0
- Greely 44 Morse 14
- Hermon 39 Skowhegan 6
- Kennebunk 56 Biddeford 20
- Lawrence 39 Hampden Academy 35
- Leavitt 34 York 0
- Lewiston 51 Brunswick 0
- MCI 28 Mountain Valley 8
- Massabesic 42 Marshwood 27
- Medomak Valley 58 Belfast 6
- Mount Ararat 50 Yarmouth 12
- Nokomis 22 Brewer 6
- Oak Hill 2 Lisbon 0 (forfeit)
- Orono 42 Lake Region 20
- South Portland 39 Scarborough 20
- Spruce Mountain 44 Sacopee Valley 12
- Wells 30 Winthrop 13
- Westbrook 33 Cape Elizabeth 18
- Windham 17 Oxford Hills 14
- Winslow 34 Old Town 6
We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 8 for the week October 21st- October 26th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 27th, with voting taking place October 28th-31st with the winner of Week 8 being announced on November 1st.
