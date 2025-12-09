The Maine Soccer Coaches announced their All-Region Players and All-Americans after their All-Star Banquet this past weekend.

All Americans

Boiys

Finn Coburn of Scarborough High School

Simon Wissink of Falmouth High School

Denver Bachmann of Scarborough High School

Lucas Hayner of Yarmouth High School

Girls

Noelle Mallory of Cape Elizabeth High School

Clara Oldenburg of Bangor High School

Natalie Tardie of Hermon High School

Georgie Stephenson of Bangor High School

All Region

Boys

Tanner Oathout of Mount View High School

Luke Tobias of Camden Hills High School

Finn Coburn of Scarborough High School

Simon Wissink of Falmouth High School

Denver Bachmann of Scarborough High School

Lucas Hayner of Yarmouth High School

Cade Potts of Greely High School

Connor Skillin of Greely High School

Oliver Gorchoff of Brunswick High School

Cayden Ala of Fort Fairfield High School

Casey Corcoran of South Portland High School

Ibrahim Jibril of Scarborough High School

Josh Pangburn of John Bapst Memorial High School

Connor Middleton of Camden Hills High School

Elliot Trott of Oceanside High School

Liam Raposa of Brunswick High School

Owen Corrigan of Caribou High School

Girls

Noelle Mallory of Cape Elizabeth High School

Clara Oldenburg of Bangor High School

Natalie Tardie of Hermon High School

Georgie Stephenson of Bangor High School

Neve Ledbetter of Windham High School

Keira Cowans of Yarmouth High School

Avery Clark of Bangor High School

Molly Williams of Camden Hill High School

Phoebe Bell of Maranacook High School

Lila Cummings of Penobscot Valley High School

Marley Jarvais of Windham High School

Avery Bush of Greely High School

Josephine Clukey of Bangor High School

Shay Charsky of Scarborough High School

Cooper Davis of Maranacook High School

Mary Allen of Bangor Christian School

Class Player of the Year

Boys

Class A – Finn Coburn of Scarborough High School

Class B – Lucas Hayner of Yarmouth High School

Class C – Bergen Soderberg of Orono High School

Class D – Cayden Ala of Fort Fairfield High School

8 Person – Brady Gaw of Piscataquis High School

Girls

Class A – Clara Oldenburg of Bangor High School

Class B – Noelle Mallory of Cape Elizabeth High School

Class C – Phoebe Bell of Maranacook High School

Class D – Lila Cummings of Penobscot Valley High School

8 Person – Mary Allen of Bangor Christian School