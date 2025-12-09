Maine Soccer Coaches Announce All-Region and All-Americans
The Maine Soccer Coaches announced their All-Region Players and All-Americans after their All-Star Banquet this past weekend.
All Americans
Boiys
Finn Coburn of Scarborough High School
Simon Wissink of Falmouth High School
Denver Bachmann of Scarborough High School
Lucas Hayner of Yarmouth High School
Girls
Noelle Mallory of Cape Elizabeth High School
Clara Oldenburg of Bangor High School
Natalie Tardie of Hermon High School
Georgie Stephenson of Bangor High School
All Region
Boys
Tanner Oathout of Mount View High School
Luke Tobias of Camden Hills High School
Finn Coburn of Scarborough High School
Simon Wissink of Falmouth High School
Denver Bachmann of Scarborough High School
Lucas Hayner of Yarmouth High School
Cade Potts of Greely High School
Connor Skillin of Greely High School
Oliver Gorchoff of Brunswick High School
Cayden Ala of Fort Fairfield High School
Casey Corcoran of South Portland High School
Ibrahim Jibril of Scarborough High School
Josh Pangburn of John Bapst Memorial High School
Connor Middleton of Camden Hills High School
Elliot Trott of Oceanside High School
Liam Raposa of Brunswick High School
Owen Corrigan of Caribou High School
Girls
Noelle Mallory of Cape Elizabeth High School
Clara Oldenburg of Bangor High School
Natalie Tardie of Hermon High School
Georgie Stephenson of Bangor High School
Neve Ledbetter of Windham High School
Keira Cowans of Yarmouth High School
Avery Clark of Bangor High School
Molly Williams of Camden Hill High School
Phoebe Bell of Maranacook High School
Lila Cummings of Penobscot Valley High School
Marley Jarvais of Windham High School
Avery Bush of Greely High School
Josephine Clukey of Bangor High School
Shay Charsky of Scarborough High School
Cooper Davis of Maranacook High School
Mary Allen of Bangor Christian School
Class Player of the Year
Boys
Class A – Finn Coburn of Scarborough High School
Class B – Lucas Hayner of Yarmouth High School
Class C – Bergen Soderberg of Orono High School
Class D – Cayden Ala of Fort Fairfield High School
8 Person – Brady Gaw of Piscataquis High School
Girls
Class A – Clara Oldenburg of Bangor High School
Class B – Noelle Mallory of Cape Elizabeth High School
Class C – Phoebe Bell of Maranacook High School
Class D – Lila Cummings of Penobscot Valley High School
8 Person – Mary Allen of Bangor Christian School