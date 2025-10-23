With the final games of the 2025 season being played on October 22nd, the High School Playoffs are set. Best of luck to all!

The Regional Prelims are scheduled to be played on October 24th and Regional Quarterfinals and D Prelims on October 28th. The Regionals Semifinals for Class B, D and 8 Person are scheduled for October 31st and Regional Semifinals for Class A, C and D Quarterfinals are set for November 1st.

Regional Finals are set for November 4th at the following sites

Class A North - Cameron Stadium - Bangor 4:30 p.m

Class A South - Falmouth 4 p.m.

Class C North - Hampden Academy 4 p.m.

Class C South - Edward Little - Auburn 4 p.m.

The other Regional Finals are set for November 5h at the following sites

Class B North - Cameron Stadium - Bangor 4:30 p.m.

Class B South - McMann Field - Bath 4 p.m.

Class D - Presque Isle 4 p.m. but this is subject to move day or location if Boys school is playing

8-Person North - Brewer 4 p.m.

8-Person South - Gardiner 4 p.m

The State Finals are set for November 8th at the following sites

Class A - Messalonskee 11 a.m.

Class B - Edward Little - 11 a.m.

Class C - Cony - 11 a.m.

Class D - Hermon - 11 a.m.

8-Person - Brewer - 11 a.m.

Here are the Playoff Brackets

Class A North

Quarterfinals

#1 Bangor vs. #8 Mt. Blue

#2 Camden Hills vs. #7 Messalonskee

#3 Mt. Ararat vs. #6 Brewer

#4 Brunswick vs. #5 Hampden Academy

Class A South

Prelim

#5 Gorham vs. #12 Deering

#6 Sanford vs. #11 Bonny Eagle

#7 Thornton Academy vs. #10 Westbrook

#8 Cheverus vs. #9 Marshwood

Quarterfinals

#1 Scarborough vs. Winner #8 Cheverus vs. #9 Marshwood

#2 Falmouth vs. Winner #7 Thornton Academy vs. #10 Westbrook

#3 Windham vs. Winner #6 Sanford vs. #11 Bonny Eagle

#4 Kennebunk vs. Winner #5 Gorham vs. #12 Deering.

Class B North

Prelims

#5 Skowhegan vs. #12 Cony

#6 Gardiner vs. #11 Foxcroft Academy

#7 John Bapst vs. #10 Ellsworth

#8 Old Town vs. #9 Belfast

Quarterfinals

#1 Medomak Valley vs. @inner #8 Old Town vs. #9 Belfast

#2 Hermon vs. Winner #7 John Bapst vs. #10 Ellsworth

#3 Presque Isle vs. Winner #6 Gardiner vs. #11 Foxcroft Academy

#4 Erskine Academy vs. Winner #5 Skowhegan vs. #12 Cony

Class B South

Quarterfinals

#1 Cape Elizabeth vs. #8 Leavitt

#2 Yarmouth vs. #7 Poland

#4 Greely vs. #6 Lincoln Academy

#4 Freeport vs. #5 Morse

Class C North

Quarterfinals

#1 Fort Kent vs. #8 Central

#2 Bucksport vs. #7 MCI

#3 Winslow vs. #6 Orono

#4 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #5 Houlton

Class C South

Quarterfinals

#1 Maranacook vs. #8 Winthrop

#2 NYA vs. #7 Waynflete

#3 Mt. Abram vs. #6 Wells

#4 Traip Academy vs. #5 Hall-Dale

Class D

Prelims

#4 Madawaska vs. #13 Old Orchard Beach

#5 Monmouth Academy vs #12 Schenck

#6 Fort Fairfield vs. #11 Easton

#7 Washburn vs. #10 Maine School of Science and Math

#8 Van Buren vs. #9 Southern Aroostook

Quarterfinals

#1 Ashland vs. Winner #8 Van Buren vs. #9 Southern Aroostook

#2 Penobscot Valley vs. Winner #7 Washburn vs. #10 Maine School of Science and Math

#3 Central Aroostook vs. Winner #6 Fort Fairfield vs. #11 Easton

Winner #4 Madawaska vs. #13 Old Orchard Beach vs. Winner #5 Monmouth Academy vs #12 Schenck

8-Person North

Prelims

#5 GSA vs. #12 Hodgdon

#6 Shead vs. #11 Katahdin

#7 Penobscot Christian vs. #10 Washington Academy

#8 Penquis vs. #9 Piscataquis

Quarterfinals

#1 Dexter vs. Winner #8 Penquis vs. #9 Piscataquis

#2 Wisdom vs. Winner #7 Penobscot Christian vs. #10 Washington Academy

#3 Sumner vs. Winner #6 Shead vs. #11 Katahdin

#4 Lee Academy vs. Winner #5 GSA vs. #12 Hodgdon

8-Person South

Prelims

#6 Madison vs. #11 Pine Tree Academy

#7 Temple Academy vs. #10 Mountain Valley

#8 Telstar vs. #9 Greenville

Quarterfinals

#1 Bangor Christian vs. Winner #8 Telstar vs. #9 Greenville

#2 Richmond vs. Winner #7 Temple Academy vs. #10 Mountain Valley

#3 Dirigo vs. Winner #6 Madison vs. #11 Pine Tree Academy

#4 Carrabec vs. #5 Buckfield

