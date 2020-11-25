Holiday Shopping Spree Online Auction Has Something For Everyone

Looking for some holiday cheer? How about getting your Christmas shopping done early, while saving money? Townsquare Media is proud to present Seize The Deal’s Holiday Shopping Spree - Online Auction.

This is your opportunity to cash in on dozens of deals from local businesses, and bidding starts at just 50% of the retail value. Spa packages, photography sessions, vacations, gym memberships, yard equipment, new tires… the list goes on and on! Whether you’re looking for that perfect gift for someone on your list, or a gift for yourself, you won’t want to miss this fun and exciting holiday shopping experience.

Bidding starts on Wednesday December 2 at 12:01 a.m. and runs through 7 p.m. the next day December 3.

Get ready, to name your price, and place your bids on all of the items up for grabs! Townsquare Media presents – Seize The Deal’s Holiday Shopping Spree Online Auction for 2 days only! Bidding starts on Wednesday, December 2 at 12:01 a.m.