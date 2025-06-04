TICKET TV: Houlton Shiretowners Visit Hampden Academy Broncos in Varsity Lacrosse
The Houlton Shiretowners visit the Hampden Academy Broncos in varsity lacrosse on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.
The game will begin below at 6:30 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
MON, 6/2/2025, 7 PM, SOFTBALL, BREWER AT BANGOR
MON, 6/2/2025, 7 PM, BASEBALL, BREWER AT BANGOR
TUE, 6/3/2025, 7 PM, SOFTBALL, HERMON AT HAMPDEN
TUE, 6/3/2025, 7 PM, BASEBALL, HERMON AT HAMPDEN
WED, 6/4/2025, 6:30 PM, LACROSSE, HOULTON AT HAMPDEN
*subject to change
